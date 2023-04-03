LawCall
Mourners say goodbye to Tuscaloosa native, fallen police officer Garrett Crumby

By Bryan Henry
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - What a somber day, not only in Huntsville, but here in Tuscaloosa as well. People started arriving at Veterans Park long before the funeral procession made its way down McFarland Boulevard.

The rainy weather matched the mood yet it didn’t keep folks like like Lauren Stanton and Diane Johnson away to honor officer Garrett Crumby’s ultimate sacrifice and bravery. Stanton brought a single rose and tossed it on the hearse as it went by.

“To show that I honor his service and I really appreciate what he’s done for our city. My prayers will be going out to all of the law enforcement in the area if they make it through this. It’s just happening too much, too much anger in this world especially towards people who are here to do their job and do good,” said Stanton, whose son is also a police officer with the Huntsville Police Department.

“I’ll be thinking about, it was a tragedy, a tragedy, a total disaster,” said Johnson.

Officer Crumby was from Tuscaloosa, graduated from Hillcrest High School and became a police officer for Tuscaloosa Police in 2013 until 2020 when he took a position with the Huntsville Police Department. Crumby was buried at Tuscaloosa Memorial Cemetery. He was 36 years old.

