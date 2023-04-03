LawCall
Heavy police presence in Collegeville community

The shooting happened on 30th Court North and Fred L. Shuttlesworth Drive.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department are on the scene of a shooting in the Collegeville area.

The shooting happened on 30th Court North and Fred L. Shuttlesworth Drive.

This story is developing. We will add more information as details are available.

