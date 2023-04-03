LawCall
Funeral services take place for fallen Huntsville PD officer Garrett Crumby

Crumby was shot while responding to a shots fired call in Huntsville.
By Nick Kremer
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Funeral arrangements for the officer who was killed in a shooting at apartments on Governors House Drive have been set.

According to the Huntsville Police Department, a funeral will be held for officer Garrett Crumby Monday at 10:30 a.m. at Mayfair Church of Christ. A visitation was held Sunday from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m.

One HPD officer dead, second officer ‘expected to survive’ in Tuesday shooting

The service will be live-streamed by WAFF.

Following the funeral service, the procession will travel to Tuscaloosa Memorial Park where officer Crumby will be laid to rest.

Officer Garrett Crumby remembered as quiet, caring public servant

The procession route is as follows:

• Exit Mayfair Church of Christ, turning right onto Carl T. Jones Drive

• West on Carl T. Jones to Whitesburg Drive

• Turn right (north) on Whitesburg, continue to California Street

• Continue on California Street as it turns into Andrew Jackson Way

• Turn left (west) onto Oakwood Avenue

• Turn left onto I-565 West

• Take I-565 to I-65 South

• Take I-65 to I-20/59

• Take I 20/59 to Exit 73, McFarland Boulevard

• Continue north on McFarland Boulevard, then right on to Veterans Memorial Parkway

• Cross the intersection onto Alabama Highway 216 and proceed to Tuscaloosa Memorial Park

• The cemetery will be on right

Officer Crumby served almost 8 years with the Tuscaloosa Police Department before moving to serve the Huntsville Police Department.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

