First Alert Weather: A wet Monday morning commute

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Monday. I would recommend grabbing the rain jacket and umbrella this morning. You’ll want to allow some extra time to get to your destination this morning thanks to the wet weather that has moved into Central Alabama. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us cloudy with widespread showers with a few embedded thunderstorms pushing from west to east. Roads are wet, and some of the rain can be heavy at times reducing visibility.

Severe Threat Today - 4/3/23 (WBRC)

No severe weather is expected this morning, but a few storms could produce frequent lightning and gusty winds especially south of I-20. All of the severe weather remains in parts of southwest Alabama and southeast Mississippi where a tornado watch has been issued until 11 AM. If you have to travel down to Mobile, please be weather aware as storms could produce damaging winds, large hail, and an isolated tornado threat. Temperatures this morning are mostly in the 50s. We are forecasting most of the widespread rainfall to move out of here late this morning and into the early afternoon hours. High temperatures are forecast to warm into the low to mid 70s this afternoon with southerly winds at 5-10 mph. With increasing instability this afternoon, an isolated storm could develop between 2 PM - 9 PM.

The Next 24 - Mon. 3 p.m. (WBRC)

Any storm that develops could produce damaging winds up to 60 mph and large hail. The Storm Prediction Center is highlighting a marginal risk- threat level 1 out of 5 - for parts of west Alabama and south of I-20. The greatest severe threat will end up in south Alabama where a slight risk - threat level 2 out of 5 - has been issued. The main threats in south Alabama include damaging winds, large hail, and even an isolated tornado.

Mostly Dry and Warm Tuesday: We are forecasting a mostly dry night with temperatures cooling into the mid 60s. Patchy fog will be a possibility tomorrow morning. The greatest threat for fog will likely occur in east Alabama where visiblity could be reduced to a quarter of a mile or less. If any fog develops, we will provide you the latest updates on Good Day Alabama. Tuesday is shaping up to be our driest day of the week. We will likely remain partly sunny to mostly cloudy with only a 20% chance for an isolated storm. A severe weather outbreak will likely develop tomorrow afternoon and evening for parts of the Midwest and into Arkansas. It will be the same spots that saw several tornadoes and damaging winds last week. The good news for us is that the active weather will remain to our west. It is going to be very warm tomorrow across Central Alabama with highs in the low to mid 80s. Winds will continue from the south at 5-10 mph with gusts up to 15-20 mph.

Rain Moves In Wednesday Evening: The first half of Wednesday is shaping up to be mostly dry and warm. Temperatures are forecast to start out in the mid 60s with highs back into the mid 80s. A slow moving cold front is forecast to impact parts of northwest Alabama Wednesday afternoon and evening. I would plan for rain if you live in Marion, Winston, Cullman, Walker, Fayette, Lamar, and Pickens counties. The rest of Central Alabama may end up dry. Enjoy the warm temperatures Wednesday because cooler temperatures are likely for the second half of the week.

Next Big Thing: The big story this week is the slow-moving cold front that will likely stall across the state Thursday and into the weekend. Rounds of showers and embedded thunderstorms will be likely at times Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and into Sunday. Each day will end up slightly cooler thanks to increasing rain chances and slightly cooler air moving in from the north. Highs on Thursday are forecast to warm into the lower 70s. We could end up with highs in the 60s Friday through Sunday. Thursday and Friday look like our wettest days. The weekend is looking unsettled with scattered rain and storms. Rain chances over the weekend around 50%. With a stalled boundary, we will have to monitor the threat for flooding across the area. Rainfall totals could add up around 2-3 inches between now and through the weekend. Areas south of I-20 will have the greatest potential to see flash flooding due to the wet weather we’ve recorded over the past week. The good news is that I don’t see any organized severe threats for us this week. I’m thinking that the cooler temperatures for the end of the week will help to limit the severe threat for us.

Have a safe Monday!

