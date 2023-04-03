Fallen Huntsville officer remembered by Tuscaloosa Police

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa police and many others will remember a fallen officer on Monday.

After Huntsville officer Garrett Crumby was killed in the line of duty last week, his funeral will be held Monday morning in Huntsville. The funeral procession to his final resting place begins there and ends in Tuscaloosa.

Officer Crumby grew up in Tuscaloosa County, graduating from Hillcrest High School.

Crumby started his law enforcement career with the Tuscaloosa Police Department in 2013 and remained there until 2020. That’s when he joined the Huntsville Police Department

Tuscaloosa Police Chief Brent Blankley spoke fondly of Crumby after learning of his death.

“I was looking back through my email and his last email said ‘stay safe, watch your six,’” Blankley said. “When he was going to Huntsville, he knew the danger that he faced. He’d do it again anyways. He was a great officer.”

Officer Crumby’s funeral procession is expected to arrive in Tuscaloosa sometime between 3 and 4 p.m. It will end at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park on Highway 216.

Tuscaloosa Police will participate in the procession and close several roads.

The full list of road closures, as provided by the Tuscaloosa Police Department, includes:

I-20/59 @ Exit 79 on-ramp

I-20/59 @ Exit 77 on-ramp

I-20/59 @ Exit 76 on-ramp

McFarland Boulevard @ I-20/59 exit

McFarland Boulevard @ East 37th St

McFarland Boulevard @ East 31th St

McFarland Boulevard @ East Hargrove Rd

McFarland Boulevard @ University Mall Circle

McFarland Boulevard @ Veterans Memorial Parkway

Veterans Memorial @ Eastwood Avenue

Veterans Memorial @ University Mall Circle

Veterans Memorial @ East 13th Avenue

Veterans Memorial @ Kicker Rd

Veterans Memorial @ East 26th Avenue

Veterans Memorial @ Loop Rd

Veterans Memorial @ University Boulevard (Five Points)

Hwy 216 @ Tuscaloosa Memorial Park (cemetery entrance)

