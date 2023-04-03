Fallen Huntsville officer remembered by Tuscaloosa Police
Officer Crumby’s funeral procession to end in Tuscaloosa
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa police and many others will remember a fallen officer on Monday.
After Huntsville officer Garrett Crumby was killed in the line of duty last week, his funeral will be held Monday morning in Huntsville. The funeral procession to his final resting place begins there and ends in Tuscaloosa.
Officer Crumby grew up in Tuscaloosa County, graduating from Hillcrest High School.
Crumby started his law enforcement career with the Tuscaloosa Police Department in 2013 and remained there until 2020. That’s when he joined the Huntsville Police Department
Tuscaloosa Police Chief Brent Blankley spoke fondly of Crumby after learning of his death.
“I was looking back through my email and his last email said ‘stay safe, watch your six,’” Blankley said. “When he was going to Huntsville, he knew the danger that he faced. He’d do it again anyways. He was a great officer.”
Officer Crumby’s funeral procession is expected to arrive in Tuscaloosa sometime between 3 and 4 p.m. It will end at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park on Highway 216.
Tuscaloosa Police will participate in the procession and close several roads.
The full list of road closures, as provided by the Tuscaloosa Police Department, includes:
- I-20/59 @ Exit 79 on-ramp
- I-20/59 @ Exit 77 on-ramp
- I-20/59 @ Exit 77 on-ramp
- I-20/59 @ Exit 76 on-ramp
- McFarland Boulevard @ I-20/59 exit
- McFarland Boulevard @ East 37th St
- McFarland Boulevard @ East 37th St
- McFarland Boulevard @ East 31th St
- McFarland Boulevard @ East 31th St
- McFarland Boulevard @ East Hargrove Rd
- McFarland Boulevard @ East Hargrove Rd
- McFarland Boulevard @ University Mall Circle
- McFarland Boulevard @ University Mall Circle
- McFarland Boulevard @ Veterans Memorial Parkway
- E McFarland Boulevard @ Veterans Memorial Parkway
- Veterans Memorial @ Eastwood Avenue
- Veterans Memorial @ University Mall Circle
- Veterans Memorial @ East 13th Avenue
- Veterans Memorial @ East 13th Avenue
- Veterans Memorial @ Kicker Rd
- Veterans Memorial @ Kicker Rd
- Veterans Memorial @ East 26th Avenue
- Veterans Memorial @ East 26th Avenue
- Veterans Memorial @ Loop Rd
- Veterans Memorial @ University Boulevard (Five Points)
- Hwy 216 @ Tuscaloosa Memorial Park (cemetery entrance)
Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.
Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.