Checking the life of your trees to prevent damage this severe weather season

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Now is a good time to check to see if the trees in your yard are damaged or decaying to prevent extensive damage during severe weather season.

Damage trees are more likely to fall, or limbs break off in the event of high winds.

Now is the best time to go out and look for any damage on the trees, before the leaves begin to grow back. Partnership Coordinator with the Alabama Forestry Commission, Katie Wiswall, said this allows you to get a better view of the limbs and branches.

“You can tell, are there broken branches that are maybe hanging, or completely detached and laying across other branches inside the crown,” said Wiswall.

There are also signs on the ground of a decaying tree, including fungal growth or mushrooms around the base of the tree.

James Lightsey, the owner of The Arborist, said the best way to keep your trees healthy starts at the roots.

“You can start off by not driving any heavy equipment over the roots of it. Keep weed eaters away. They can cause damage to the base of the tree,” said Lightsey.

If you have limbs hanging off a tree after a severe weather event, it’s best to call a professional to come to remove it.

