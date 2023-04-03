BPD releases end of year report for 2022

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department released its 2022 end of the year report.

The report shows police responded to 134 murders last year, which is 15% higher than 2021.

However, total violent crime overall was down 16% from 2021.

The total number of crimes was down nearly 6%, with burglaries and auto thefts rising.

You can access the report in its entirety below.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.