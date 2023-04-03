LawCall
BPD releases end of year report for 2022

Birmingham Police Car
Birmingham Police Car(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department released its 2022 end of the year report.

The report shows police responded to 134 murders last year, which is 15% higher than 2021.

However, total violent crime overall was down 16% from 2021.

The total number of crimes was down nearly 6%, with burglaries and auto thefts rising.

You can access the report in its entirety below.

