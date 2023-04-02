Saturday morning storms strike 2 counties, 3 towns in northwest Alabama

MARION AND WINSTON COUNTIES, Ala. (WBRC) -A rough night for three towns in two northwest Alabama counties. A powerful storm came through and left several pockets of damage, hopscotching here and there and leaving one man injured.

On Chalk Mine Road in Hackleburg one family literally picked up the pieces of what used to be their home, swept away by powerful winds overnight, a storm that sent debris down a ravine, yards away from the very foundation where Tracey Marbutt and her husband used to live.

“It’s a tragedy. A lot of people are going through right now,” said Tracy Eugene Marbutt.

Marbutt shudders at the likely outcome had they not gone to a nearby storm shelter.

“We’re glad we’re alive. Had we been home we’d be dead,” she said.

A few miles away in Haleyville authorities say a man was trapped inside his mobile home after it was tossed around and flipped upside down. The homeowner was taken to a hospital in Huntsville.

“Night time storm and you don’t know where these things are gonna hit, luckily we had the one injury and as far as I know that’s all we had and had some calls with a lot of folks.” said Bear Creek Police Chief Eddie Collins.

First responders say the storm damage between Hackleburg and Haleyville wasn’t necessarily widespread but more of a hit-and-miss, pockets of damage that included a glancing blow to the Kith plant in Bear Creek.

“It could have been way worse given the time of day it hit,” said Chief Collins.

Meanwhile, Marbutt’s are looking ahead.

“Do what we can.. look for a place to live and go from there,” said Marbutt.

