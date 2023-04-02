LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Police: 3 killed, 3 injured in shooting at Oklahoma City bar

Police in Oklahoma City are investigating a shooting that happened at a bar Saturday night.
Police in Oklahoma City are investigating a shooting that happened at a bar Saturday night.(WSMV)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Three people were killed and another three wounded in a shooting inside an Oklahoma City bar Saturday night, according to police.

One person was in critical condition and two others suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting around 9 p.m. at the Whiskey Barrel Saloon in the city’s southwest, Lt. Jeff Cooper, a spokesperson with the Oklahoma City Police Department, said Sunday. The three individuals who were killed were pronounced dead at the scene, he said.

Authorities did not immediately identify those were were killed or wounded.

Cooper said investigators did not yet have any information on a suspect or what prompted the shooting.

“It’s too early,” he said. “As of now, we don’t have anything.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The body of Alvin D. Nash, 32, was found around 7:35 p.m. April 1.
UPDATE: Vestavia Hills man drowns at Lake Logan Martin
A 7-year-old dog named Sophie has been adopted after spending nearly a year at an animal shelter.
‘We did it’: Longtime shelter dog, Sophie, finally finds forever home
17-year-old shot and killed in east Birmingham Saturday evening
17-year-old shot and killed in east Birmingham Saturday evening
St. Petersburg Police are looking for a two-year-old boy who is missing after his mother's body...
Body of Florida toddler found in alligator jaws after Amber Alert
A woman was killed in the home that was destroyed.
NWS confirms EF-3 tornado hit Madison Co., killing woman

Latest News

Damage from a late-night tornado is seen in Sullivan, Ind., Saturday, April 1, 2023. Multiple...
Broad swaths of US reel from tornadoes that killed 29
Historic downtown buildings in Hopkinsville, Kentucky have been heavily damaged.
Storms damage buildings in downtown Hopkinsville, KY
A motorcade carrying former President Donald Trump arrives at Trump International Golf Club,...
Trump to deliver remarks Tuesday night after his arraignment
The Wall Street Journal journalist Evan Gershkovich is shown in this undated photo. Russia's...
Blinken: Russia must immediately free 2 detained Americans