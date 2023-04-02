One man killed in crash in Tuscaloosa Co.

TUSCALOOSA CO., Ala. (WBRC) - A McCalla man, Jonathan Tarvin, was killed in a two-vehicle crash that happened at 5:05 p.m. Saturday, April 1, according to ALEA.

Tarvin, age 76, was fatally injured when the truck he was driving left the road and hit a parked tractor trailer occupied by Justin R. Taylor, 40, of San Antonio, Texas.

Tarvin was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The crash occurred on Interstate 59 near the 59 mile marker, about two miles south of Foster, in Tuscaloosa County. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.