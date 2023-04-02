LawCall
Helicopter crashes near Highway 280 in Shelby Co.

The helicopter crashed Sunday afternoon off Hwy 280 in Shelby Co.
The helicopter crashed Sunday afternoon off Hwy 280 in Shelby Co.(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Crews are on the scene of a helicopter crash near Highway 280 on Bear Creek Road and Mountain Oaks Drive.

The road is closed in both directions, and it is likely it will be closed for an extended period of time.


We don’t have any information on injuries right now. But we are told Shelby County Deputies are on the scene helping.

WBRC has a crew headed to the scene and we will update this information as soon as we can.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

