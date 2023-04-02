Hazel Green community in the recovery process after EF-3 tornado kills 1, injures 3 others

HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (WAFF) - An EF-3 tornado tore through the Hazel Green area Saturday morning, killing one person and injuring three others. It also left a trail of debris, uprooted trees, and demolished homes and buildings.

The damage is comparable to a warzone.

“The first thing I thought was ‘Damn,’” said the owner of H&L Customs Henry Wells.

H&L customs is a motorcycle shop on Highway 231 and was one of many buildings damaged by the storm. Behind the shop was an apartment, where a man and a woman took a direct hit by the tornado.

“The storm took the apartment completely away,“ said Wells. “They found them over by about 100 yards away from the house.”

The pair miraculously survived, but they’re both in the hospital with serious injuries.

Continuing down Mulberry Road, the Hazel Green High School baseball team was picking up the pieces to a home that was demolished by the tornado.

Head Coach Mitchell Wright knew the family that lived there and decided to do what he could to help.

“I came out here and I just sent out a text to the boys that they were good and they wanted to help,” the head coach said. “I sent them the address and they showed up.

The homeowner is in the hospital but expected to survive. Coach Wright says if there’s one thing he wants the team to take away from this service and getting involved, it’s to not lose sight of the family.

“Whether you’re blood-related or not, the people in your community matter and they care for you and we need to be able to reciprocate those feelings in whatever way that we can.”

