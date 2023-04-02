LawCall
First Alert Weather: Pleasant weather today, rain returning Monday

WBRC Sunday morning weather, 4/2/23
By Mickey Ferguson
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We begin our morning with much quieter conditions than what we experienced on Saturday morning, with mostly clear skies. Temperatures are starting out in the 40s to 50s, fairly close to normal for this time of the year. You may want to take advantage of the nice weather today, because it could be awhile before we see a day of sunshine return.

We are heading into a very active wet and stormy weather pattern this week. This afternoon looks so nice outside. We’re talking lunchtime temps, when you get out of church, in the 60s, with highs topping out in the 70s under variably cloudy skies. In fact, this morning’s temps along with today’s highs should be pretty close to average temps for this time of the year.

Winds should be a lot more pleasant than yesterday’s too, coming at us out of the north around 5-10 mph.

As we move into Monday, and I’m talking the early morning hours of Monday—our forecast models are showing rainfall moving into our area again. We will likely see our heaviest rain in the morning, with showers tapering off in the afternoon and evening. Highs on Monday are forecast to be about the same as today, close to 73-degrees.

We could see drier air on Tuesday, but mostly cloudy and very warm with highs topping out well into the 80s.

Wednesday remains very warm, with temps into the 80s again, but a good chance of rain and thunderstorms returns midweek.

While Thursday through the upcoming weekend should be cooler with morning temps in the 50s and highs in the 60s, we still see scattered showers and thunderstorm each day.

I hope you have a blessed, safe and happy Palm Sunday, and don’t forget your umbrella for our new workweek.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

