Faces of Autism: Montgomery area children featured in art exhibit

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - For the month of April, the Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts will have a new exhibition for Autism Awareness Month.

Montgomery nonprofit Disability as an Ability Toward Success: Moms on the Move, also known as D.A.T.S.M.O.M., partnered with an artist to put together “Faces of Autism.”

The exhibit includes children on the autistic spectrum in their different forms.

“I really wanted to shed light on not only the kids but what they go through and give people a different perspective of autism in children,” said artist Braxton Barker.

D.A.T.S.M.O.M founder Tametria Conner Dantzler said art is a way that neurodivergent children can be included in spaces they are typically left out of.

“Their brains are wired differently than ours,” Dantzler said, “that doesn’t mean that they should be excluded.”

The children featured in Barker’s portraits created art pieces on their own.

Barker and Dantzler believe the exhibit could bridge the gap between normal-functioning and neurodivergent people.

“Art brings people together,” Barker said, “Art is universal. No matter if you have a disability, no matter if you don’t,”

The exhibit will be on display until the end of the month.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.