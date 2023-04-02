ALEA investigating after vehicle pursuit, shooting Saturday afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office (JSCO) assisted another agency in a vehicle pursuit Saturday afternoon that ended on Minor Parkway.

JSCO say they received a call at 3:53 p.m. to assist with the pursuit.

During the pursuit, shots were fired, according to David Agee, Public Information Officer with the JSCO.

Police say the suspect has minor injuries and is being treated at a nearby hospital.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) is investigating the incident.

This story is developing. More information will be added as we learn more.

