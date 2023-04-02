LawCall
2 children, 1 adult found dead after storm toppled trees in Oakhaven

MPD
MPD(Action News 5)
By Tylen Daniels
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two children and one adult were found dead from toppled trees on Saturday afternoon.

Memphis Police received a call at 12:28 p.m. on South Edgeware Road where trees had fallen onto several houses in the area.

Officers say the two children and one adult were pronounced dead on the scene.

It is believed the incident happened from the severe storms that passed through Friday night.

