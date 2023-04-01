LawCall
Search underway for missing person on Logan Martin Lake

Authorities have been searching for a missing person on Lake Logan Martin since 1:30 pm, April 1.
Authorities have been searching for a missing person on Lake Logan Martin since 1:30 pm, April 1.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 5:13 PM CDT
PELL CITY, Ala. (WBRC) - A search is underway for a missing person on Logan Martin Lake.

The search began around 1:30 p.m. April 1. Pell City Police and ALEA Marine Patrol are on the scene.

Authorities have been looking for a missing person on Lake Logan Martin since 1:30 p.m. April 1.
Authorities have been looking for a missing person on Lake Logan Martin since 1:30 p.m. April 1.

We will update this story when more information becomes available to us.

