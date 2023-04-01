LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Pickens County law enforcement training takes on new urgency after 2 recent tragedies

By Bryan Henry
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PICKENS COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - What a week it’s been and not a good one for a Nashville, Tennessee, school and for the city of Huntsville. In two separate cases, three children and three adults died from an active shooter at The Covenant School and a Huntsville police officer died in the line of duty. Both of these national stories weighed on the minds for a group of people in west Alabama.

The reason is because the training in Pickens County that involved a number of lawmen took on added significance.

Pickens County Sheriff Jordan Powell immediately thought about the training inside the closed hospital in Carrolton once he heard about the school shooting in Nashville and then again when policeman Garrett Crumby died in the line of duty in Huntsville. Two tragedies in one week, two brutal reminders lawmen can never get enough training.

“It has a little more meaning today because of the tragedies this week, it just goes to show you nobody is exempt,” said Pickens County Sheriff Jordan Powell.

Reform Police Chief Richard Black and the sheriff have some 60 years of law enforcement experience combined. Chief Black has one officer taking part in the exercise inside the hospital and already they’ve had conversations about the two cases; the takeaways and teachable moments.

“You always try to look and make the training up to date with what’s going on with the current times. We have top instructors and they’re always making adjustment with the training,” said Reform Police Chief Richard Black.

Friday was actually the second day of training for Pickens County lawmen. The first day was one week ago. The scenario? An active shooter exercise.

Both men say the training program wasn’t necessarily tweaked because of what happened in the two cities, but most definitely being discussed.

“Being mentally prepared for the real thing that might occur,” said Sheriff Powell.

Sheriff Powell and Chief Black commended the courage the Nashville police officers showed in confronting the shooter and eliminating the threat. The same for Officer Crumby and his partner who was also shot in Huntsville. That very thing, both men say, is something you can’t get from training, the ‘it’ factor. The training just adds to it, according to the lawmen.

“You have to have natural courage and something that’s born within you. I can’t explain what it is. It’s like a preacher. You’re either called or you’re not and law enforcement is no different,” said Chief Black.

A total of around 18 officers and deputies took part in Friday’s active shooter exercise at the hospital, and all 18 represented the five law enforcement agencies in Pickens County.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: WBRC video
Morgan Freeman led ‘Gunner’ now filming in Birmingham area
Human remains found in an Illinois storage unit have been identified.
Human remains found in storage unit identified as former police chief
In this March 22, 2020 file photo, customers walk into a Lowe's home improvement store in the...
Lowe’s is giving away free flowers for Mother’s Day – here’s how to get yours
Over 50 pounds of marijuana, multiple automatic firearms recovered in Leeds traffic stop
Over 50 pounds of marijuana, multiple automatic firearms recovered in Leeds traffic stop
The crash happened on Alabama 69 near the 135 mile marker, approximately seven miles south of...
3-year-old killed in Tuscaloosa Co. crash

Latest News

Reaction to two Jackson-Olin students killed
Jackson-Olin principal shares reaction to death of students: ‘We share the pain with the parents’
Source: WBRC video
‘Barbers Against Bullets’ a new initiative geared towards fighting gun violence and substance abuse
Active shooter training in west Alabama
Active shooter training in west Alabama
Reaction to two Jackson-Olin students killed
Reaction to two Jackson-Olin students killed