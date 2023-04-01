One dead, three others critically injured in Madison County storms

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One woman is dead and three others were critically injured after a radar confirmed tornado tore through the Hazel Green area overnight.

Don Webster from Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. confirmed an adult woman was killed on Borderline Road. Madison County Coroner Tyler Berryhill said the woman’s home was impacted by the tornado and that she was pronounced dead on scene around 4 a.m. Saturday. He described the woman as “elderly.”

Webster said three people were taken to Huntsville Hospital Trauma Services in critical condition. Two of them are stable. He also said HEMSI workers treated two people on scene for minor injuries.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is asking people to avoid the area of U.S. Highway 231 and Lincoln Road as emergency crews assess storm damage.

Deputies say trees and power lines are down across the area. Some of the power lines are live and very dangerous.

Home on Greenville Pike (Claudia Peppenhorst)

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.