LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Ohio man killed in Greene Co. crash, 3 children hospitalized

State Troopers have identified the victim as Dustin J. Kirk. He was 37.
State Troopers have identified the victim as Dustin J. Kirk. He was 37.(MGN)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENE COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A man from Ohio was killed in a multi-vehicle crash in Greene County March 31.

State Troopers have identified the victim as Dustin J. Kirk. He was 37.

Kirk died when the 2013 BMW SW he was driving was hit by a 2009 Ford Escape driven by a woman from Mississippi. After the initial impact, the BMW then hit a 2020 Freightliner tractor-trailer. Three passengers in the BMW were hurt and taken to DCH Hospital. Three young children in the Ford Escape were also injured and taken to the hospital.

The crash happened on Interstate 59 near the 27 mile marker, approximately 4 miles south of Boligee, in Greene County.

the conjuring 3 123movies

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather 9p 3-31-23
First Alert Weather: Tornado Watch in effect until 8 a.m. Saturday
A $1 million-winning Powerball ticket is set to expire.
Unclaimed $1 million Powerball ticket to expire
Source: WBRC video
Morgan Freeman led ‘Gunner’ now filming in Birmingham area
The 28-year-old worker was rushed to the hospital Wednesday after a stone slab being moved at...
Man dies after being crushed by 2,000-lb. stone slab at work
St. Petersburg Police are looking for a two-year-old boy who is missing after his mother's body...
Body of Florida toddler found in alligator jaws after Amber Alert

Latest News

The severe weather should clear out of Central Alabama by 9 a.m.
First Alert Weather: Storms move out, dry and breezy Saturday
Storm damage at Mobile home park in Haleyville
1 injured at mobile home park during severe weather in Haleyville
Storm damage at Mobile home park in Haleyville
Storm Damage at Mobile Home Park in Haleyville
RAW: Haleyville storm damage
Haleyville Storm Damage