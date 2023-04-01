Ohio man killed in Greene Co. crash, 3 children hospitalized

GREENE COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A man from Ohio was killed in a multi-vehicle crash in Greene County March 31.

State Troopers have identified the victim as Dustin J. Kirk. He was 37.

Kirk died when the 2013 BMW SW he was driving was hit by a 2009 Ford Escape driven by a woman from Mississippi. After the initial impact, the BMW then hit a 2020 Freightliner tractor-trailer. Three passengers in the BMW were hurt and taken to DCH Hospital. Three young children in the Ford Escape were also injured and taken to the hospital.

The crash happened on Interstate 59 near the 27 mile marker, approximately 4 miles south of Boligee, in Greene County.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

