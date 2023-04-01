LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

New road in Pell City will alleviate traffic and give quicker response to first responders

By Bria Chatman
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 12:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PELL CITY, Ala. (WBRC) - A brand new road is headed to Pell City to connect Highway 231 to Veterans Parkway.

The project will cost more than $2 million to complete, but City Manager Brian Muenger says the improvement will be well worth it, especially for residents who live near Hazelwood Drive.

“The last 10 years they’ve been a cut-through road,” says Muenger. “Primary access going to our hospital St. Vincent’s St. Clair and our veterans home. These are both wonderful facilities, but do bring a lot of traffic to that area. This will alleviate that and allow our citizens more direct access, quicker access for first responders.”

The contractor started clearing the land last month. He has about 150 days to complete the project and officials say they expect the road to be completed before the end of the year.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: WBRC video
Morgan Freeman led ‘Gunner’ now filming in Birmingham area
Human remains found in an Illinois storage unit have been identified.
Human remains found in storage unit identified as former police chief
In this March 22, 2020 file photo, customers walk into a Lowe's home improvement store in the...
Lowe’s is giving away free flowers for Mother’s Day – here’s how to get yours
L to R: Jakorrius Williams, Colby Burroughs, Cameron Burroughs.
2 arrested, 1 being sought for capital murder after man crashes vehicle into Bessemer home following shooting
Over 50 pounds of marijuana, multiple automatic firearms recovered in Leeds traffic stop
Over 50 pounds of marijuana, multiple automatic firearms recovered in Leeds traffic stop

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
Attalla man who saved more than 100 lives in WWII honored by the U.S. Coast Guard
First Alert Weather 9p 3-31-23
First Alert Weather: Tornado Watch in effect until 7 a.m. Saturday
A train has been blocking at crossing in Leeds since 3 a.m. Friday.
Neighbors say stopped train in Leeds is extremely inconvenient
Seat belt safety
Experts push seatbelt safety after 3-year-old ejected from car & killed in Tuscaloosa County