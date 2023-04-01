New road in Pell City will alleviate traffic and give quicker response to first responders

PELL CITY, Ala. (WBRC) - A brand new road is headed to Pell City to connect Highway 231 to Veterans Parkway.

The project will cost more than $2 million to complete, but City Manager Brian Muenger says the improvement will be well worth it, especially for residents who live near Hazelwood Drive.

“The last 10 years they’ve been a cut-through road,” says Muenger. “Primary access going to our hospital St. Vincent’s St. Clair and our veterans home. These are both wonderful facilities, but do bring a lot of traffic to that area. This will alleviate that and allow our citizens more direct access, quicker access for first responders.”

The contractor started clearing the land last month. He has about 150 days to complete the project and officials say they expect the road to be completed before the end of the year.

