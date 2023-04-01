LawCall
Jefferson County prepared to fix potholes caused by excessive rain

By Lauren Harksen
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 12:13 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’ve seen a lot of rain in Central Alabama over the last week and it’s expected to continue Friday night into Saturday morning. All of that rain and flooding can impact the roads we drive on, even after the severe threat is over.

AAA says potholes or cracks can be created when water seeps into the ground underneath the pavement. The more rainwater, the more likely new cracks or potholes could form.

Helen Hays, Jefferson County’s Director of Public Information, says their road crews are prepared and on standby to act both during and after severe weather.

Hays says they work with the EMA to find and close any roads that flood because of the storms. Afterwards, road crews can patch up any trouble spots. She says they actually do this weekly.

“We ask people to use the ‘My JeffCo’ app and they can report potholes that way and send us pictures,” said Hays. “So that’s a great way for them to directly connect that information in that app goes directly to our roads and transportation department. It goes directly into their workflow.”

Hays says you can also use the ‘My JeffCo’ app to report any draining issues you might notice in ditches. If you wake up and see that a ditch isn’t draining properly, maybe causing some localized flooding, she encourages you to let them know.

