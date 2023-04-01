LawCall
Jefferson Co. School System victim of ransomware attack during Spring Break

Preliminary investigations have not revealed any evidence of a breach of sensitive personally identifiable information.(WGEM)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A ransomware attack targeted the Jefferson County School System over Spring Break.

A news release states the district’s technology team took immediate steps to stop the attack and notified state and local authorities. Preliminary investigations have not revealed any evidence of a breach of sensitive personally identifiable information.  However, the district will continue to investigate any possibility of compromised data and notify stakeholders accordingly if discovered. Outside cybersecurity experts and law enforcement officials are assisting.

The Jefferson County School system uses multiple security protocols including filtering, firewalls, and antivirus systems. Those systems were able to help in mitigating the attack early.  Out of an abundance of caution, they have taken all network systems down to investigate thoroughly. These networks will be reconnected as the district take steps to ensure all traces of malware are gone.

