Jackson-Olin principal shares reaction to death of students: ‘We share the pain with the parents’

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham community is still in shock over the violence we’ve seen this past week. Two teenagers died from shootings and both attended Jackson-Olin High School.

Principal Nichole Williams is devastated with the loss of both 17-year-old Caleb Whitt and 16-year-old Jada White, and says they have a plan to help students as they come back on Monday.

“After the first one, we were really sad and shaken up. But then when the second one came, it was almost as if we had gotten hit by a car and then stepped away and then got hit by a truck. It was like a double whammy,” Williams said.

She said the school knew those students hearts and knew they were great kids. As students get back from spring break, the school will be equipped with counselors.

“In Jada’s instance...[there] may have been cheerleaders with her or the soccer team with her. Those emotions, once they’re pulled together, can be overwhelming for a child and they may start having crying spells that they didn’t even know they were going to have,” Williams explained.

She says these deaths should remind parents to show up for their kids.

“When we send for parents, please show up. When we have PTA meetings, please show up. When we have meetings about attendance, about graduation rates, about anything at any school, please show up. We’ve noticed that when parents show up, students behaviors change,” Williams said.

Renew Birmingham is an organization that partners with Jackson-Olin to help prevent violence in students and encourage unity. They are reaching out to Whitt and White’s families right now to work with them.

“We all want this to not happen., but not everybody is interested in contributing to what it takes for it not to happen,” said Executive Director of Renew Birmingham, Garrel Jones.

He says mentoring programs, having people see teen’s social media, and teens’ families getting help with basic needs can all really make a difference.

“When children see us working together, they start doing what we need them to do and not some of the mischievous things that they do on their own,” Williams said.

This Sunday, faculty and staff will meet to discuss how they are feeling after the loss, and a crisis team will be available to help students next week.

