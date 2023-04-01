Finance expert reacts to Federal Reserve’s inflation index cooling

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A key inflation gauge used by the Federal Reserve shows inflation is continuing to cool slowly. The index dropped to 5% in February, the lowest reading for this measure since September 2021.

Unfortunately, a finance expert says prices may continue increasing for a long time. Marshall Clay, a senior advisor at The Welch Group, says the Fed’s goal isn’t to bring prices lower than they are now, but to have the prices increase at a slower rate.

The concern right now, he says, is the numbers aren’t as low as they want them to be.

The new numbers released Friday show the PCE (personal consumption expenditures) price index showed a 5% change from month one year ago in February. In January, it was 5.3%. This means the prices you pay are continuing to go up, just slower than in previous months.

“They’re trying to achieve this soft landing where you don’t see a dramatic increase in unemployment but they’re still able to get the inflation down,” said Clay. “I think inflation is going to continue to be an issue for the rest of our lives... The Federal Reserve is overtly saying that they want to create 2% inflation, right? So there’s some debate about whether or not it’s going to be 2, maybe they’ll settle at 3% but if you think about that, they’re overtly telling you that they’re going to destroy 3% of your purchasing power intentionally every year for the rest of your life.”

So if prices continue to rise for the foreseeable future, how can you prepare?

“It becomes incumbent upon all consumers, all savers, to look to areas where they can invest,” explained Clay. “Invest in really high quality real estate. Invest in really high quality companies, stocks, things like that. The key is to live beneath your means, save, and invest and you gotta do it consistently over the course of time.”

Clay says another way to stay ahead of ongoing inflation is by asking for a raise at work.

He says if you continue to make the same amount of money and just spend it or save it instead of investing, you can fall behind inflation. Basically, your dollar won’t stretch as far as it used to.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.