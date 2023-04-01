LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

FBI: Over 4,000 pounds of illegal pills seized from home drug lab

Photos taken at the scene in Garden Grove, California show dozens of boxes, barrels and plastic...
Photos taken at the scene in Garden Grove, California show dozens of boxes, barrels and plastic bags.(FBI Los Angeles)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 1:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARDEN GROVE, Calif. (CNN) – Federal agents seized more than 4,400 pounds of illegal during a raid Tuesday in a home near Los Angeles.

Photos taken at the scene in Garden Grove, California show dozens of boxes, barrels and plastic bags.

An FBI spokesperson told CNN that agents found methamphetamines, bath salts and counterfeit Xanax.

Some of the drugs were packaged for distribution. Agents also found raw ingredients.

Experts on the scene said it was one of the biggest drug labs they had ever seen.

The FBI has not announced any arrests in the case.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather 9p 3-31-23
First Alert Weather: Tornado Watch in effect until 7 a.m. Saturday
Source: WBRC video
Morgan Freeman led ‘Gunner’ now filming in Birmingham area
A $1 million-winning Powerball ticket is set to expire.
Unclaimed $1 million Powerball ticket to expire
The 28-year-old worker was rushed to the hospital Wednesday after a stone slab being moved at...
Man dies after being crushed by 2,000-lb. stone slab at work
Human remains found in an Illinois storage unit have been identified.
Human remains found in storage unit identified as former police chief

Latest News

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) goes up for a shot against Minnesota Timberwolves...
AP source: NBA, players reach deal for a new labor agreement
FILE - Former President Donald J. Trump watches the NCAA Wrestling Championships, Saturday,...
AP sources: Trump facing at least 1 felony charge in NY case
Source: WBRC video
Attalla man who saved more than 100 lives in WWII honored by the U.S. Coast Guard
New road planned in Pell City will connect Hwy 231 to Veterans Pkwy.
New road in Pell City will alleviate traffic and give quicker response to first responders