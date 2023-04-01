City of Helena requiring yard sale permits

HELENA, Ala. (WBRC) - If you’re looking to have a yard sale in Helena, you’ll need a permit for that.

The city of Helena requires you register for a yard sale permit.

Folks in Helena must pay a $6 registration fee that will allow them to have a yard sale for three consecutive days.

Kym Rollan, court clerk for the city, said each household is allowed two yard sale permits per calendar year and there are a couple of different ways you can register.

“You can call on the phone and we can do it over the telephone, or you can come in person and get a yard sale permit,” Rollan said.

The city posts on social media when and where the yard sales are taking place as free advertising for the hosts.

“There are certain limitations and restrictions, but we do have forms that tell people,” Rollan said. “A lot of churches have yard sales; you can do a multifamily yard sale at one person’s home.”

You can register ahead of time or the day of. The permits help the city monitor each yard sale.

“It’s our way of enabling our residents to have their yard sales but to not have issues with your neighbors where they leave stuff out all the time and they are running a business out of their home,” Rollan said.

The city also offers neighborhood yard sale permits for $25.

As far as rules for those signs you put out, signs promoting yard sales cannot be placed on utility poles, street signs, or subdivision entrances and all yard sale signs have to be taken down after the sale.

