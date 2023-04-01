LawCall
‘Barbers Against Bullets’ a new initiative geared towards fighting gun violence and substance abuse

By Bria Chatman
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
OXFORD, Ala. (WBRC) - The Agency for Substance Abuse and Prevention is hosting Barbers Against Bullets on April 3 at 11 a.m. at the Oxford Civic Center.

They’re offering free haircuts, free food, and allowing barbers and clients to have real conversations to empower and educate the community.

ASAP says they surveyed more than 100 people in the area to find solutions and ideas to issues like substance misuse and gun violence. Prevention Specialist DaMarco Curry says they realized one way was through the barbershop.

They began working with barbers to become mentors and steer their clients toward the right path. ASAP, along with barbers from Calhoun and Talladega Counties, want to implement new strategies to help young boys and men make positive choices.

“Highlight them in your barber shop and things of that nature so other kids can see that my barber is highlighting kids with all A’s on their report card,” says Curry. “They don’t know. Just seeing that in the barber they’re like ‘OK, he’s highlighting them and getting free haircuts’. We’re just trying to build a coalition within a barbershop so they can be that mentor.”

Doors to the event will open at 10 a.m. at the Oxford Civic Center.

