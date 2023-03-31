Walker County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man with dementia

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Walker County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man who has dementia.

Police say 82-year-old Wilburn Ray Lollar lives in the 1900 block of Providence Loop Road near Oakman. He is described as 5′8″ with grey hair, and was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans.

Lollar has some memory issues and is confused at times. He walked off from his home on March 30 or 31.

Police say he is unaccounted for and is in need of his medication.

If you see Lollar, please call the Walker County Sheriff’s Office at 205-302-6464 immediately.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.