Train blocking Henry Ellen crossing in Leeds

By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LEEDS, Ala. (WBRC) - A train is blocking the Henry Ellen crossing in Leeds Friday.

Leeds Fire and Rescue said in a social media post the train has been at the crossing since 3 a.m.


Since the crossing is blocked. there is a longer response to home on the immediate north side of the crossing.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

