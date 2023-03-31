LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Sheriff: Shooting involving 2 children under investigation in Pell City

15-year-old boy in critical condition
(Source: Raycom images)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 7:37 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what they say appears to be an accidental shooting in Pell City Thursday afternoon involving two children.

The two people involved, according to the sheriff’s office, were a 15-year-old boy and a 12-year-old boy.

Deputies were called to Stevens Drive just after 3 p.m. Thursday. When they arrived, they found the 15-year-old boy was suffering a gunshot wound.

Officials say deputies rendered aid to the boy until medics arrived at the scene.

We’re told the 15-year-old was then airlifted to a hospital for treatment. The sheriff’s office says he was in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing. We’ll update this story with more information when it is made available.

For Immediate Release: Date: 03/30/2023 around 3:07 pm Event: Shooting incident on Stevens Drive in Pell City The St....

Posted by Office of the Sheriff - St. Clair County Alabama on Thursday, March 30, 2023

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE- This Feb. 14, 2019 file photo shows a Honda logo at the 2019 Pittsburgh International...
Honda recalls more than 330,000 vehicles due to mirror issue
Source: WBRC video
16-year-old girl killed after shooting in Ensley; BPD holds news conference to address recent homicides
FILE - The lawsuit claims the woman was rendered seriously ill and her marriage deeply affected...
Couple sues Wendy’s claiming cheeseburger put wife in ICU for month
Over 50 pounds of marijuana, multiple automatic firearms recovered in Leeds traffic stop
Over 50 pounds of marijuana, multiple automatic firearms recovered in Leeds traffic stop
Dairy Queen announced it will be offering Blizzards for 85 cents on select dates in April.
Dairy Queen selling 85-cent Blizzards for limited time in April

Latest News

The landfill fire in St. Clair County, Alabama near Moody in January 2023.
Public invited to comment on response to Moody landfill fire
Alabaster city leaders agree to $1.75M for I-65 widening project
60-year-old Willard Harmon Cain is facing one count of first degree rape, two counts of sex...
St. Clair County man arrested on rape, child sex abuse charges
Source: WBRC video
Implementing AEDs at schools in Alabama