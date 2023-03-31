Sheriff: Shooting involving 2 children under investigation in Pell City

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what they say appears to be an accidental shooting in Pell City Thursday afternoon involving two children.

The two people involved, according to the sheriff’s office, were a 15-year-old boy and a 12-year-old boy.

Deputies were called to Stevens Drive just after 3 p.m. Thursday. When they arrived, they found the 15-year-old boy was suffering a gunshot wound.

Officials say deputies rendered aid to the boy until medics arrived at the scene.

We’re told the 15-year-old was then airlifted to a hospital for treatment. The sheriff’s office says he was in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing. We’ll update this story with more information when it is made available.

For Immediate Release: Date: 03/30/2023 around 3:07 pm Event: Shooting incident on Stevens Drive in Pell City The St.... Posted by Office of the Sheriff - St. Clair County Alabama on Thursday, March 30, 2023

