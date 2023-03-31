LawCall
Shelby County free landfill day April 1

By Aajene Robinson
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A free day to help you with your spring cleaning is happening this weekend in Shelby County.

Every year, the Shelby County Commission holds a landfill day. Residents can get rid of household items and other trash, but there are some limitations.

All Shelby County neighbors are encouraged to come out and bring the items you need to get rid of. You’re allowed to load up to a one-ton size truck.

The landfill will not accept hazardous waste, tires, batteries, or liquids of any type.

It starts Saturday, April 1, at 7:30 a.m. at the Shelby County Highway 70 landfill and goes until 3:30 p.m.

Last year’s event saw over 1,000 customers and they are hoping for more this year.

Trey Gauntt, the county’s Facility Officer, says landfill days are meant to reduce illegal dumping and roadside litter.

“The environmental services department at our landfill works hard to make sure everything is ready for free day with the extra volume of cars coming in and out, so they will be sure to be ready to make sure that it’s a quick in and out for residents,” Gauntt said. “As quickly as possible.”

If you miss this event, there will be another one held in October.

