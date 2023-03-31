LawCall
Saban Discovery Center gains new partners

By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 7:13 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Saban Discovery Center, a major educational development that will be built in Tuscaloosa, is now having several major partners come aboard.

Organizers announced that five major partners have agreed to join the effort and offer their support, including Alabama Power Foundation, Coca-Cola Bottling Company United, Mercedes Benz, Parker Towing and the University of Alabama. These partnerships will help the Saban Center build an innovative campus on the current site of the Tuscaloosa News building.

Earlier this month, Terry Saban talked about the process of getting more businesses and groups to offer financial backing and other forms of support to the Saban Discovery Center.

“The positive reaction was amazing,” she said. “There wasn’t one person we sat down with who didn’t say ‘I want to help, I ant to contribute and I would be proud to have my name on some little part of it.’”

The Saban Center looks to revolutionize arts participation and academic support for students, teachers and families, according to a statement. The Center will be a STEM hub that will combine innovation and the performing arts.

Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox has said previously that the goal is to open the center sometime in 2026.

