Public invited to comment on response to Moody landfill fire

The landfill fire in St. Clair County, Alabama near Moody in January 2023.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 8:16 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A group has been put together to review the response to the landfill fire in Moody.

Officials with the Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) announced the formation of the group Thursday, March 30.

Comments are requested and can be submitted by email, through ADEM’s website, or at moodyfireupdate.com

The email address to submit comments to is: moodyworkgroup@adem.alabama.gov

ADEM says the group will review the response to the fire, identify shortcomings or gaps in authority and resources to respond to such emergencies, address current state laws, regulations, and resource levels, and develop recommendations for improving responsiveness to such emergencies.

“The working group will be looking at how the state can be better prepared in terms of resources, coordination and authority if a similar emergency happens in the future,” said ADEM Director Lance LeFleur. “We want to hear from the public – their comments, ideas and suggestions – about what changes are needed. This email address provides an easy, simple way to communicate that to the group.”

The group consists of the following individuals from the state:

  • Jeff Smitherman, director of the Alabama Emergency Management Agency
  • Rick Oates, state forester with the Alabama Forestry Commission
  • Rick Pate, commissioner of Agriculture and Industries
  • Sonny Brasfield, executive director of the Association of County Commissions of Alabama
  • Greg Cochran, executive director of the Alabama League of Municipalities
  • State Sen. Lance Bell, R-Pell City
  • State Rep. Danny Garrett, R-Trussville

