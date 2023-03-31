LawCall
New census data: Jefferson County losing an average of 13 people per day

By Josh Gauntt
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 11:43 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - New census data shows parts of our state, like Madison and Baldwin counties, added more people, while Jefferson County is actually losing population, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

According to estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau, Jefferson County lost around 4,600 people from 2021 to 2022, which is around 13 people per day.

Jefferson County Commissioner Sheila Tyson, who chaired the county complete committee for the census, feels those numbers aren’t accurate. She tells us there wasn’t enough money invested into the census count here. She’s not saying we aren’t losing population, but she doesn’t believe it’s at the estimated rate the Census Bureau has it at due to a number of factors including undercounted communities.

“They know we have a hard time counting people, definitely in a low income area and people of color. It was not enough infrastructure or funding put in place to invest in this count. You have to invest in order to get good results,” Tyson said.

Tyson says to keep and attract people, you have to invest in your school system, safety and the conditions of the community. She feels more needs to be done in these areas and highlight the good things about the county.

