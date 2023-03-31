LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Man turns himself in after shooting in Tuscaloosa

A Tuscaloosa man turned himself into police Thursday night after a shooting that left another...
A Tuscaloosa man turned himself into police Thursday night after a shooting that left another dead.(MGN)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 5:18 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A Tuscaloosa man is in jail after turning himself in for a Thursday night shooting that left another man dead.

Reginal Dawayne Peoples, 36, turned himself into the Tuscaloosa Police Department after shooting Rufus Tyrone Carter IV, 37, on Thursday night.

Both men are Tuscaloosa residents.

At around 7:30 p.m., police received reports of a shooting in the 1800 block of Queen City Avenue. Officers located a car wrecked two blocks away with a man inside who had been shot multiple times.

The victim, Carter, was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

While authorities were on the scene, Peoples arrived at the Tuscaloosa Police Department where he turned himself in, saying he had just shot someone.

After questioning Peoples and witnesses at the scene, Peoples was charged for murder and held at the Tuscaloosa County Jail.

Peoples is being held on no bond in accordance with Aniya’s Law.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: WBRC video
Morgan Freeman led ‘Gunner’ now filming in Birmingham area
Over 50 pounds of marijuana, multiple automatic firearms recovered in Leeds traffic stop
Over 50 pounds of marijuana, multiple automatic firearms recovered in Leeds traffic stop
One person was taken to a facility for treatment of a gunshot wound that was not considered...
Police: Student shot self in hand, sparking campus lockdown
The crash happened on Alabama 69 near the 135 mile marker, approximately seven miles south of...
3-year-old killed in Tuscaloosa Co. crash
Human remains found in an Illinois storage unit have been identified.
Human remains found in storage unit identified as former police chief

Latest News

New census data shows parts of our state, Madison and Baldwin counties, added more people....
New census data: Jefferson County losing an average of 13 people per day
As we get ready for another severe weather threat this week, tornado researchers are looking...
New study shows the south could see more supercell tornadoes
Medicaid Enrollees could lose coverage, but gain access to marketplace
ADPH prepares for increase in ‘All Kids’ healthcare enrollment as Medicaid unenrolls families
The FCC is trying to combat the growing robotext scams.
BBB explains how to deal with constant text scams as FCC adopts new rules