Man turns himself in after shooting in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A Tuscaloosa man is in jail after turning himself in for a Thursday night shooting that left another man dead.

Reginal Dawayne Peoples, 36, turned himself into the Tuscaloosa Police Department after shooting Rufus Tyrone Carter IV, 37, on Thursday night.

Both men are Tuscaloosa residents.

At around 7:30 p.m., police received reports of a shooting in the 1800 block of Queen City Avenue. Officers located a car wrecked two blocks away with a man inside who had been shot multiple times.

The victim, Carter, was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

While authorities were on the scene, Peoples arrived at the Tuscaloosa Police Department where he turned himself in, saying he had just shot someone.

After questioning Peoples and witnesses at the scene, Peoples was charged for murder and held at the Tuscaloosa County Jail.

Peoples is being held on no bond in accordance with Aniya’s Law.

