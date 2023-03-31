Making a severe weather plan for you and your family

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - April, May, and June are typically the peak months when it comes to severe weather and tornadoes in the United States. As we enter that season with a threat in the forecast, it’s important that you know what to do should bad weather hit your home.

Make sure you know where your safe place is in your home, typically it’s an interior room on the lowest level. If you need to evacuate your home, know where your closest storm shelter is and check in with others who might need assistance in case of an emergency.

“So that our family members, our loved ones, the neighbor that is disabled and can’t get themselves to a shelter, that you have that conversation and take care of each other,” said spokesperson for the American Red Cross, Annette Rowland.

Have a “go bag” ready packed with items such as food, cell phone chargers, medications, and important documents. And don’t forget about your pets. In addition to having a bag packed with food and bowls, have their leash on and keep them close by.

“They start to look for their pet because pets, when the storm is coming, panic and they run and hide,” said Greater Birmingham Humane Society CEO, Allison Black Cornelius.

Make sure you have multiple ways to get warnings, including a weather radio or even the WBRC First Alert Weather App.

