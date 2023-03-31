First Alert Weather: The threat for severe storms Friday night into Saturday morning

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Friday. The big story today is the threat for severe weather for parts of the Central United States and into parts of the Southeast. The Storm Prediction Center is highlighting a moderate risk - threat level four out of five - for two parts of the country.

Severe Outlook Today (WBRC)

The most significant threat for severe weather today could occur into parts of Iowa, northwestern Illinois, northeast Missouri, northeast Arkansas, western Tennessee, and far northwest Mississippi. Areas under the moderate risk could see an outbreak of tornadoes (some tornadoes stronger than EF-2), damaging winds up to 80 mph, and very large hail. An enhanced risk - threat level three out of five - has been issued for southern Wisconsin all the way down into Arkansas, northern Mississippi, and northwest Alabama. The enhanced risk includes Marion, Winston, Cullman, Lamar, Fayette, Walker, and into northern Pickens county. Areas under the enhanced risk could see tornadoes, damaging winds up to 70 mph, and large hail. The slight risk - threat level two out of five - has been issued for areas along and south of I-20/59. It includes the cities of Birmingham and Tuscaloosa. The threat under the slight risk is lower, but we can’t rule out damaging winds up to 60 mph and isolated tornadoes. Our threat for severe weather will not occur until late tonight and going into Saturday morning.

Planning Out The Day (WBRC)

We are currently seeing clouds increasing with spotty showers on First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar. I would recommend grabbing the umbrella today, but it won’t be super wet. Most of the rain this morning is to the north and mostly light as it pushes off to the east. Temperatures remain very warm for the last day of March. Our average low is 48°F and we are mostly in the upper 50s and lower 60s. We are forecasting a mostly cloudy sky today with a 40% chance for scattered showers and maybe an isolated thunderstorm. Severe weather is not expected this morning or during the afternoon and evening hours. We are forecasting temperatures to warm into the mid to upper 70s.

Wind Advisory Tonight into Tomorrow: The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for Fayette, Lamar, Marion, Pickens, and Tuscaloosa counties starting at 7 PM and ending Saturday morning at 4 AM. A Wind Advisory has also been issued for Blount, Calhoun, Cherokee, Clay, Cleburne, Etowah, Jefferson, Randolph, Shelby, St. Clair, Talladega, Walker, and Winston counties starting at 7 PM and expiring at 1 PM Saturday.

Wind Advisory (WBRC)

Winds are expected to come from the south today at 10-20 mph and shift to the west Saturday from 10-20 mph. We could see gusts up to 35-40 mph in the advisory. Just make sure you secure outdoor furniture and keep your electronics charged in case you lose power.

Severe Storms Possible After 10 PM Tonight: Our threat for severe storms will likely impact northwest Alabama around 10 PM and afterwards. Discrete cells and storm clusters in Mississippi will likely impact northwest Alabama between 10 PM - 3 AM. The threat will then shift along I-20/59 between 11 PM - 5 AM. We can’t rule out the threat for isolated tornadoes and damaging winds. A strong tornado - EF-2 or greater - can’t be ruled out in far northwest Alabama. As the storms push farther to the southeast, the dynamics with this system will likely weaken which will reduce our threat for severe weather.

The Next 24 (WBRC)

The severe threat should come to an end for all of Central Alabama by 8 AM Saturday. Please make sure you have multiple ways to receive warnings tonight. I would turn on a NOAA Weather Radio and make sure it has fresh batteries. I would also monitor the WBRC First Alert Weather App. If any tornado warnings are issued, we will be on television and stream directly through the app to get you through these storms. The main focus for severe weather in Alabama will remain in northwest Alabama, but severe storms still remain possible south and east of I-20/59.

Drying Out Saturday: I think most of the stormy weather will move out of Central Alabama between 7 - 9 AM. Saturday will likely end up dry and breezy with decreasing cloud cover. Temperatures tomorrow morning will likely start out in the lower 60s. We are forecasting a mostly sunny sky tomorrow afternoon with highs in the upper 70s. Winds will come from the west at 10-20 mph. We could see gusts up to 35 mph. I would recommend grabbing a jacket if you go out Saturday evening. Temperatures will likely drop quickly into the 60s and 50s Saturday night.

Cool and Dry Sunday: Sunday morning will end up chilly with temperatures dropping into the low to mid 40s. Sunday is shaping up to be mostly dry and quiet. We are forecasting a partly cloudy to mostly cloudy sky with highs in the lower 70s. I’m keeping us dry for most of the day, but we can’t rule out a stray shower or two late Sunday evening in parts of Sumter, Greene, Hale, and Bibb counties.

Stormy Pattern Next Week: It looks like the first week of April is going to remain unsettled and stormy for the eastern half of the country. Long-range weather models are showing a dynamic system developing across the Central United States that could result in several severe threats. The big question is the timing of this system and the placement of moisture. The latest trends are showing widely scattered storm chances for Central Alabama Monday through Wednesday. The exact timing and coverage remain a big question mark. I do think we’ll see temperatures climb well above average. Highs on Monday are forecast to climb into the low 70s. We could end up in the lower 80s next Tuesday and Wednesday. Any storms that form Tuesday through Thursday could become strong or severe thanks to unstable air and some wind shear. The Storm Prediction Center is already highlighting an enhanced threat for severe storms Tuesday (April 4th) for northern Arkansas, most of Missouri, southern Iowa, and into western Illinois. A slight risk has been issued for northern Mississippi, western Tennessee, and far northwest Alabama Tuesday. I think we will have a better handle on this setup once we get through the weekend. I would plan for storm chances each day next week with a cold front trying to move into Alabama next Wednesday and Thursday. Cooler temperatures are possible by the end of next week as a cold front tries to push into Alabama.

Have a safe Friday and a wonderful weekend!

