Dothan Police ask for help in search for missing woman

CANCELED: DPD has canceled the search for the missing Dothan woman, Sandra Holland.

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Dothan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding Sandra Sue Holland.

Sandra is a 76 year old white female and was last seen on March 30 around 9 P.M. leaving her home. She was driving a 2013 Gold Cadillac, with an Alabama tag 444AML.

She was wearing a black and white striped blouse and black pants.

Sandra may be living with a condition that may impair her judgment.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Sandra Holland please call the Dothan Police Department at (334)793-0215.

