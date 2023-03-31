LawCall
Community event to benefit Boys and Girls Club happening this weekend

Boys and Girls club benefiting from community event
By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Preparations are underway for a community event coming to Tuscaloosa.

An easter egg hunt and community cookout planned for Saturday at Jaycee Park at 2201 Positive Place. There will be games, giveaways, a cookout, and an Easter egg hunt.

A well-known community group will also benefit from the community event.

Money raised through sponsorships will be given to the Boys and Girls Club of West Alabama during a check presentation. The Club has branches in Tuscaloosa, Hale, and Pickens Counties.

The President and CEO of the club Kim Turner says that the money will help them pay for programs for 3,000 children in several counties this summer.

“Everything is not affordable nowadays,” Turner said. “Prices for everything have gone up, including the prices of doing business as a non-profit. And so, these funds are going to enable us to keep our prices low.”

More than 125 kids will be in summer programs at the Tuscaloosa branch working on reading and math skills to stay at grade level.

“We’re all just people who love our kids, love our community, and want good things to happen,” said event organizer Judy Taylor. “And that’s important.”

The event will take place from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. this Saturday at Jaycee Park.

