Clay mayor says their city is good example of cutting grocery tax

CLAY, Ala. (WBRC) - There’s new reaction from the plan to end Alabama’s grocery tax from the mayor of a city that’s already done it.

State lawmakers plan to vote on House Bill 15, which would remove the state’s grocery tax. The city of Clay enacted a similar plan, decreasing the tax by 2% in their area back in the fall, and they say it’s proving to be helpful to the community.

Clay’s mayor said it has helped everyone on a daily basis, and hopes it passes in session.

“It helps everybody you know that buys groceries at Publix or at the Piggly Wiggly or at the Dollar Generals... any kind of food items is covered under that tax. I think it would be a good gesture on the state’s part,” said Charles Webster, Mayor of Clay.

The chairman of the Alabama Republican Party also commented on the potential cut, saying Alabamians need a break.

“This just makes sense. It makes sense for the state, it makes sense for our people, you know, and with your people like those, the elderly, on fixed incomes, single parents, working families, we see the prices skyrocket, inflation and the cost of living going up, and they need a break,” said John Wahl.

Wahl said there are several versions being considered, but he doesn’t see it having any problems going through, especially looking at the surplus the state has in the education budget.

Alabama is one of 13 states that taxes food.

