BPD looking for 27-year-old missing woman

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police need your help finding a missing woman.

Keneisha Andrews, 27, was last seen March 23 in the 5200 block of Avenue Q in Birmingham. Birmingham Police say Andrews suffers from a medical condition that affects her judgment.

Andrews is described as 4′10″ and weighs 200 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white tank top, blue denim shorts and pink, yellow and blue slides.

Please call Birmingham Police if you have any information on her location.

