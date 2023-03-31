LawCall
BPD looking for 27-year-old missing woman

Keneisha Andrews was last seen March 23.
Keneisha Andrews was last seen March 23.(Birmingham PD)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police need your help finding a missing woman.

Keneisha Andrews, 27, was last seen March 23 in the 5200 block of Avenue Q in Birmingham. Birmingham Police say Andrews suffers from a medical condition that affects her judgment.

Andrews is described as 4′10″ and weighs 200 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white tank top, blue denim shorts and pink, yellow and blue slides.

Please call Birmingham Police if you have any information on her location.

