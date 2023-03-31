LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

BBB explains how to deal with constant text scams as FCC adopts new rules

By Lauren Harksen
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 11:34 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It seems almost daily now people are getting scam text messages. Scammers are trying to impersonate different businesses like Amazon, Netflix, even the U.S. Postal Service.

Now the FCC is trying to combat the growing robotext problem. They adopted its first rules focused on the scam texts just two weeks ago.

“You’ve got everything from, ‘Hey! You won a prize.’ to “Hey! You owe back taxes or we’re going to throw you in jail,’” said Garet Smitherman, the Vice President of Marketing and Communications for the Better Business Bureau Serving Central and South Alabama.

He says scammers are taking advantage of all the same tools and technological advancements as we are, like phones and computers. Unfortunately, he adds there’s not much you can do as a consumer to stop these messages altogether.

“There is, of course, the Do Not Call Registry,” he said. “That only applies to businesses that operate within the confines of the law. To be honest, I’m unaware of anything explicit you can do to just stop it.”

So the FCC says they’re stepping in, creating new rules requiring mobile service providers to block certain robotext messages that are likely to be illegal. The organization says scam text complaints rose from around 3,000 in 2015 to nearly 19,000 in 2022.

“If you spot a scam text, do not reply,” said Smitherman. “Just delete it. Even if it says, ‘Reply Stop to End this Text.’ Don’t do that.”

Smitherman says if you reply, you may be putting yourself on a list as an active number and those texts could ramp up even more.

If you click on a link within the message, Smitherman says nothing good will happen. Scammers can either get your personal information or steal money from your accounts, depending on the specific scam.

Smitherman says a big giveaway to spot a scam text: grammatical or spelling errors.

If you get a text or an email or a phone call and you’re unsure if it’s real or fake, Smitherman says you can reach out to the Better Business Bureau for help deciphering it.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE- This Feb. 14, 2019 file photo shows a Honda logo at the 2019 Pittsburgh International...
Honda recalls more than 330,000 vehicles due to mirror issue
Source: WBRC video
16-year-old girl killed after shooting in Ensley; BPD holds news conference to address recent homicides
FILE - The lawsuit claims the woman was rendered seriously ill and her marriage deeply affected...
Couple sues Wendy’s claiming cheeseburger put wife in ICU for month
Dairy Queen announced it will be offering Blizzards for 85 cents on select dates in April.
Dairy Queen selling 85-cent Blizzards for limited time in April
Over 50 pounds of marijuana, multiple automatic firearms recovered in Leeds traffic stop
Over 50 pounds of marijuana, multiple automatic firearms recovered in Leeds traffic stop

Latest News

New census data shows parts of our state, Madison and Baldwin counties, added more people....
New census data: Jefferson County losing an average of 13 people per day
As we get ready for another severe weather threat this week, tornado researchers are looking...
New study shows the south could see more supercell tornadoes
Medicaid Enrollees could lose coverage, but gain access to marketplace
ADPH prepares for increase in ‘All Kids’ healthcare enrollment as Medicaid unenrolls families
Enforcing Birmingham's curfew ordinance
Parents can get a citation if children break Birmingham’s curfew ordinance