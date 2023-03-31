LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Alabaster city leaders launch Alabaster Connect app

By Aajene Robinson
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabaster city leaders are making it easier for you to report concerns and problems by launching a new app called Alabaster Connect.

The new app is geolocated and will allow you to take a picture of the issue you’re having and send it right to the city from your phone.

Alabaster City Administrator Brian Binzer said the city had software in the past, but leaders say it wasn’t very efficient in meeting folks’ needs.

“This adds more features and allows people to use their cell phones which everybody nowadays has a cell phone for the most part,” Binzer said. “They don’t have to go in and type in their addresses and those types of things.”

Through the app, you can report issues like a pothole, a park that needs to be cleaned up, or even the status of your garbage pickup.

“It gets routed to the right department and we can communicate with folks when they send those reports,” Binzer said.

You can download the app on the Google Play store or the Apple app store.

“It’s just a very user-friendly way to be able to facilitate the city getting out there and taking care of and responding to the concerns the citizens have,” Binzer said.

The app is now available to download, but will officially launch on April 3.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE- This Feb. 14, 2019 file photo shows a Honda logo at the 2019 Pittsburgh International...
Honda recalls more than 330,000 vehicles due to mirror issue
Source: WBRC video
16-year-old girl killed after shooting in Ensley; BPD holds news conference to address recent homicides
FILE - The lawsuit claims the woman was rendered seriously ill and her marriage deeply affected...
Couple sues Wendy’s claiming cheeseburger put wife in ICU for month
Over 50 pounds of marijuana, multiple automatic firearms recovered in Leeds traffic stop
Over 50 pounds of marijuana, multiple automatic firearms recovered in Leeds traffic stop
Dairy Queen announced it will be offering Blizzards for 85 cents on select dates in April.
Dairy Queen selling 85-cent Blizzards for limited time in April

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
Damar Hamlin pushes for more AEDs in schools, Tuscaloosa schools share how equipped they are
Push to repeal Alabama's grocery tax
Clay mayor says their city is good example of cutting grocery tax
Severe weather threat for Friday, March 31, 2023.
First Alert Weather: Warm and breezy before storms arrive late Friday night
Push to repeal Alabama's grocery tax
Push to repeal Alabama's grocery tax