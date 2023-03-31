Alabaster city leaders launch Alabaster Connect app

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabaster city leaders are making it easier for you to report concerns and problems by launching a new app called Alabaster Connect.

The new app is geolocated and will allow you to take a picture of the issue you’re having and send it right to the city from your phone.

Alabaster City Administrator Brian Binzer said the city had software in the past, but leaders say it wasn’t very efficient in meeting folks’ needs.

“This adds more features and allows people to use their cell phones which everybody nowadays has a cell phone for the most part,” Binzer said. “They don’t have to go in and type in their addresses and those types of things.”

Through the app, you can report issues like a pothole, a park that needs to be cleaned up, or even the status of your garbage pickup.

“It gets routed to the right department and we can communicate with folks when they send those reports,” Binzer said.

You can download the app on the Google Play store or the Apple app store.

“It’s just a very user-friendly way to be able to facilitate the city getting out there and taking care of and responding to the concerns the citizens have,” Binzer said.

The app is now available to download, but will officially launch on April 3.

