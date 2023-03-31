LawCall
ADVA, Emory Healthcare to provide innovative resource for post-9/11 veterans in Ala.

(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - The following information is from the Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs (ADVA):

The ADVA has officially partnered with Emory Healthcare to provide a new, revolutionary resource to post-9/11 veterans and service members in Alabama.

On Thursday, March 30, ADVA joined members of the Emory Healthcare Veterans Program (EHVP) in Atlanta to sign a memorandum of understanding to make available to Alabama Veterans this state-of-the-art program.

“This is part of our growing number of external partners to provide service for Alabama veterans,” said ADVA Commissioner Kent Davis. “We are looking forward to working with the Emory Veterans Program for the foreseeable future and promoting its excellent program to veterans.”

EHVP treats conditions such as post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), traumatic brain injury (TBI), military sexual trauma (MST), anxiety, and depression related to military service. Treatment is free and confidential for eligible post-9/11 veterans and service members living anywhere in the United States, regardless of discharge status, deployment history, or length of service. The traditional outpatient treatment or the two-week Intensive Outpatient Program is offered in person at Emory’s clinic or via telehealth.

The EHVP uses an evidence-based treatment proven to heal invisible wounds. The world-renowned Emory clinical psychologist Barbara Rothbaum, Ph.D. leads the highly skilled team of professionals. Dr. Rothbaum has worked in the PTSD field since 1986 and pioneered virtual reality exposure therapy to help veterans and service members face their worst memories and move on with their lives. Dr. Rothbaum’s team comprises specialists in several fields, including psychiatry, neurology, neuropsychology, and social work.

“We’re experienced in working with veterans and service members, and many of us have also served. Our program, which is part of the Warrior Care Network, recognizes the stress of military service and the challenges of returning to civilian life,” said Rothbaum.

More information is available about the program by clicking here. Healthcare professionals may call 888-514-5345 to learn about the referral process.

