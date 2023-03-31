ADPH prepares for increase in ‘All Kids’ healthcare enrollment as Medicaid unenrolls families

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Thousands of Alabamians could lose Medicaid health coverage this weekend because Medicaid is ending its continuous enrollment conditions, which were originally set for the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Alabama Department of Public Health is expecting thousands of kids to be enrolled in the All Kids program within CHIP, or Children’s Health Insurance Program, now that some families will be unenrolled from Medicaid.

Normally, people with Medicaid must reapply every year with updated information to show they’re still eligible to be in the program. Basically, that is starting again this weekend and some people may no longer qualify.

So while Medicaid is updating their system, Dr. Wes Stubblefield says they anticipate to add 15,000-20,000 more children to All Kids over the next year.

To support this huge bump in healthcare recipients, he says the governor anticipates adding $34 million to their budget, most of which will go toward CHIP.

“It’s a health insurance program so the money goes to administer the program,” said Dr. Stubblefield. “This would be the full cost of the program which includes all of the payments which would be payments to hospitals and doctors and pharmacies, minus what the copays and deductibles are because CHIP does have some copays and deductibles which are income based.”

Dr. Stubblefield says it’ll take about a year to review everyone’s eligibility status, but it’s important to go ahead and update your information now.

He says a family of four making under $90,000 a year could qualify for All Kids.

