LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

ADPH prepares for increase in ‘All Kids’ healthcare enrollment as Medicaid unenrolls families

By Lauren Harksen
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 11:37 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Thousands of Alabamians could lose Medicaid health coverage this weekend because Medicaid is ending its continuous enrollment conditions, which were originally set for the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Alabama Department of Public Health is expecting thousands of kids to be enrolled in the All Kids program within CHIP, or Children’s Health Insurance Program, now that some families will be unenrolled from Medicaid.

Normally, people with Medicaid must reapply every year with updated information to show they’re still eligible to be in the program. Basically, that is starting again this weekend and some people may no longer qualify.

So while Medicaid is updating their system, Dr. Wes Stubblefield says they anticipate to add 15,000-20,000 more children to All Kids over the next year.

To support this huge bump in healthcare recipients, he says the governor anticipates adding $34 million to their budget, most of which will go toward CHIP.

“It’s a health insurance program so the money goes to administer the program,” said Dr. Stubblefield. “This would be the full cost of the program which includes all of the payments which would be payments to hospitals and doctors and pharmacies, minus what the copays and deductibles are because CHIP does have some copays and deductibles which are income based.”

Dr. Stubblefield says it’ll take about a year to review everyone’s eligibility status, but it’s important to go ahead and update your information now.

He says a family of four making under $90,000 a year could qualify for All Kids.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE- This Feb. 14, 2019 file photo shows a Honda logo at the 2019 Pittsburgh International...
Honda recalls more than 330,000 vehicles due to mirror issue
Source: WBRC video
16-year-old girl killed after shooting in Ensley; BPD holds news conference to address recent homicides
FILE - The lawsuit claims the woman was rendered seriously ill and her marriage deeply affected...
Couple sues Wendy’s claiming cheeseburger put wife in ICU for month
Dairy Queen announced it will be offering Blizzards for 85 cents on select dates in April.
Dairy Queen selling 85-cent Blizzards for limited time in April
Over 50 pounds of marijuana, multiple automatic firearms recovered in Leeds traffic stop
Over 50 pounds of marijuana, multiple automatic firearms recovered in Leeds traffic stop

Latest News

New census data shows parts of our state, Madison and Baldwin counties, added more people....
New census data: Jefferson County losing an average of 13 people per day
As we get ready for another severe weather threat this week, tornado researchers are looking...
New study shows the south could see more supercell tornadoes
The FCC is trying to combat the growing robotext scams.
BBB explains how to deal with constant text scams as FCC adopts new rules
Enforcing Birmingham's curfew ordinance
Parents can get a citation if children break Birmingham’s curfew ordinance