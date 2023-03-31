9 soldiers identified in deadly Black Hawk crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nine soldiers are dead after two Black Hawk helicopters from Fort Campbell crashed Wednesday night in Kentucky, according to state and federal officials.

“This is a truly tragic loss for our families, our division, and Fort Campbell,” Brig. Gen. John Lubas, a deputy commanding officer for operations at Fort Campbell’s 101st Airborne Division, said. “Our number one priority is caring for the families and soldiers ... Our thoughts and prayers are with these families and soldiers during this difficult time.”

All nine soldiers have been identified.

Caleb Gore, 25

Family members identified Caleb Gore as one of the victims of a crash involving two Fort Campbell helicopters on Wednesday night. (Photo submitted)

Caleb Gore was from Wayne County, North Carolina, according to his family. He became an airborne medic and studied to become in-flight certified to perform medical treatment in the helicopter.

“He was a loving and wonderful child, everything a father could possibly wish for,” his father, Tim Gore wrote in a tribute. “He was kind, compassionate, and a gentle giant because he was built like a tank.”

His father said seeing Gore come out of a helicopter was one of the “most beautiful things you would ever see.” He called Gore a real-life Captain America.

Caleb Gore left behind his wife, Haleigh.

Taylor Mitchell, 30

Taylor Mitchell (Mitchell family)

Taylor Mitchell was from Mountain Brooke, Alabama, according to his family. He had been serving in the military for nine years. Mitchell left behind his wife, Hayli Jo.

Other soldiers killed identified include:

Warrant Officer 1 Jeffery Barnes, 33, of Milton, Florida

Warrant Officer 1 Jeffery Barnes was among nine Fort Campbell soldiers killed when two Black Hawk helicopters crashed during a training mission. (WSMV)

Cpl. Emilie Marie Eve Bolanos, 23, of Austin, Texas

Cpl. Emilie Marie Eve Bolanos was among nine Fort Campbell soldiers killed when two Black Hawk helicopters crashed during a training mission. (WSMV)

Chief Warrant Officer 2 Zachary Esparza, 36, of Jackson, Missouri

Chief Warrant Officer 2 Zachary Esparza was among nine Fort Campbell soldiers killed when two Black Hawk helicopters crashed during a training mission. (WSMV)

Sgt. Isaacjohn Gayo, 27, of Los Angeles, California

Sgt. Isaacjohn Gayo was among nine Fort Campbell soldiers killed when two Black Hawk helicopters crashed during a training mission. (WSMV)

Warrant Officer 1 Aaron Healy, 32, of Cape Coral, Florida

Warrant Officer 1 Aaron Healy was among nine Fort Campbell soldiers killed when two Black Hawk helicopters crashed during a training mission. (WSMV)

Chief Warrant Officer 2 Rusten Smith, 32, of Rolla, Missouri

Chief Warrant Officer Rusten Smith was among nine Fort Campbell soldiers killed when two Black Hawk helicopters crashed during a training mission. (WSMV)

Sgt. David Solinas Jr, 23, of Oradell, New Jersey

Sgt. David Solinas Jr was among nine Fort Campbell soldiers killed when two Black Hawk helicopters crashed during a training mission. (WSMV)

Previous Coverage

9 soldiers dead after two Black Hawk helicopters crash in Kentucky

Clarksville veterans react to Fort Campbell crash

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.