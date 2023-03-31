LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

9 soldiers identified in deadly Black Hawk crash

The soldiers died when two helicopters crashed during a training exercise in Trigg County on Wednesday night.
Two of the nine soldiers who lost their lives during the deadly Black Hawk crash.
Two of the nine soldiers who lost their lives during the deadly Black Hawk crash.(Mitchell and Gore family)
By Carmyn Gutierrez, Tony Garcia and Daniel Smithson
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nine soldiers are dead after two Black Hawk helicopters from Fort Campbell crashed Wednesday night in Kentucky, according to state and federal officials.

“This is a truly tragic loss for our families, our division, and Fort Campbell,” Brig. Gen. John Lubas, a deputy commanding officer for operations at Fort Campbell’s 101st Airborne Division, said. “Our number one priority is caring for the families and soldiers ... Our thoughts and prayers are with these families and soldiers during this difficult time.”

All nine soldiers have been identified.

Caleb Gore, 25

Family members identified Caleb Gore as one of the victims of a crash involving two Fort...
Family members identified Caleb Gore as one of the victims of a crash involving two Fort Campbell helicopters on Wednesday night.(Photo submitted)

Caleb Gore was from Wayne County, North Carolina, according to his family. He became an airborne medic and studied to become in-flight certified to perform medical treatment in the helicopter.

“He was a loving and wonderful child, everything a father could possibly wish for,” his father, Tim Gore wrote in a tribute. “He was kind, compassionate, and a gentle giant because he was built like a tank.”

His father said seeing Gore come out of a helicopter was one of the “most beautiful things you would ever see.” He called Gore a real-life Captain America.

Caleb Gore left behind his wife, Haleigh.

Taylor Mitchell, 30

Taylor Mitchell
Taylor Mitchell(Mitchell family)

Taylor Mitchell was from Mountain Brooke, Alabama, according to his family. He had been serving in the military for nine years. Mitchell left behind his wife, Hayli Jo.

Other soldiers killed identified include:

Warrant Officer 1 Jeffery Barnes, 33, of Milton, Florida

Warrant Officer 1 Jeffery Barnes was among nine Fort Campbell soldiers killed when two Black...
Warrant Officer 1 Jeffery Barnes was among nine Fort Campbell soldiers killed when two Black Hawk helicopters crashed during a training mission.(WSMV)

Cpl. Emilie Marie Eve Bolanos, 23, of Austin, Texas

Cpl. Emilie Marie Eve Bolanos was among nine Fort Campbell soldiers killed when two Black Hawk...
Cpl. Emilie Marie Eve Bolanos was among nine Fort Campbell soldiers killed when two Black Hawk helicopters crashed during a training mission.(WSMV)

Chief Warrant Officer 2 Zachary Esparza, 36, of Jackson, Missouri

Chief Warrant Officer 2 Zachary Esparza was among nine Fort Campbell soldiers killed when two...
Chief Warrant Officer 2 Zachary Esparza was among nine Fort Campbell soldiers killed when two Black Hawk helicopters crashed during a training mission.(WSMV)

Sgt. Isaacjohn Gayo, 27, of Los Angeles, California

Sgt. Isaacjohn Gayo was among nine Fort Campbell soldiers killed when two Black Hawk...
Sgt. Isaacjohn Gayo was among nine Fort Campbell soldiers killed when two Black Hawk helicopters crashed during a training mission.(WSMV)

Warrant Officer 1 Aaron Healy, 32, of Cape Coral, Florida

Warrant Officer 1 Aaron Healy was among nine Fort Campbell soldiers killed when two Black Hawk...
Warrant Officer 1 Aaron Healy was among nine Fort Campbell soldiers killed when two Black Hawk helicopters crashed during a training mission.(WSMV)

Chief Warrant Officer 2 Rusten Smith, 32, of Rolla, Missouri

Chief Warrant Officer Rusten Smith was among nine Fort Campbell soldiers killed when two Black...
Chief Warrant Officer Rusten Smith was among nine Fort Campbell soldiers killed when two Black Hawk helicopters crashed during a training mission.(WSMV)

Sgt. David Solinas Jr, 23, of Oradell, New Jersey

Sgt. David Solinas Jr was among nine Fort Campbell soldiers killed when two Black Hawk...
Sgt. David Solinas Jr was among nine Fort Campbell soldiers killed when two Black Hawk helicopters crashed during a training mission.(WSMV)

Previous Coverage

9 soldiers dead after two Black Hawk helicopters crash in Kentucky

Clarksville veterans react to Fort Campbell crash

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: WBRC video
Morgan Freeman led ‘Gunner’ now filming in Birmingham area
Human remains found in an Illinois storage unit have been identified.
Human remains found in storage unit identified as former police chief
In this March 22, 2020 file photo, customers walk into a Lowe's home improvement store in the...
Lowe’s is giving away free flowers for Mother’s Day – here’s how to get yours
Over 50 pounds of marijuana, multiple automatic firearms recovered in Leeds traffic stop
Over 50 pounds of marijuana, multiple automatic firearms recovered in Leeds traffic stop
The crash happened on Alabama 69 near the 135 mile marker, approximately seven miles south of...
3-year-old killed in Tuscaloosa Co. crash

Latest News

Wilburn Ray Lollar, 82.
WCSO: Search cancelled for missing man with dementia
18-wheeler explosion at Flying J
18-wheeler explosion at Flying J
Making a severe weather plan for you and your family
An 18-wheeler carrying lithium battery caught fire at the Flying J on Daniel Payne Drive.
18-wheeler explosion at Flying J