5-year-old girl buys $3,000 worth of Amazon gifts on mother’s phone

WESTPORT, Mass. (WJAR) - It was quite a shock for a Massachusetts mom when thousands of dollars’ worth of Amazon packages started arriving on her doorstep earlier this week.

The culprit was a feisty 5-year-old who had momentary access to mom’s phone.

Lila Varisco, 5, said she bought 10 motorcycles “Cause I wanted one.”

What Lila wants, Lila gets.

“She ordered five pink motorcycles, five blue motorcycles, 10 pairs of cowgirl boots and a jeep,” the girl’s mom, Jessica Nunes, said.

Lila ordered over $3,000 worth of goodies herself, and her mom said she didn’t have a clue - all thanks to Amazon.

“You just press the yellow button, and you press the brown button,” the girl said.

Nunes said she remembers giving Lila her phone to play some games in the car, or so she thought.

“I had looked back at the time. It was around 9:30, which is exactly when we were in the car,” Nunes said. “So wasn’t fraudulent. It was just this one. The bikes and the Jeep came out to about $3,180. The boots alone were about $600.”

And thanks to Amazon’s two-day shipping, Lila’s ill-gotten gains arrived in no time at all.

“These were actually non-returnable originally, but I had reached out to Amazon at two o’clock in the morning, and I was like, ‘Please, is there anything that we can do?’” Nunes said.

They eventually obliged and sent the return labels, and she was able to cancel those cowboy boots before they left the warehouse.

“We still have a giant two-seat Jeep coming in as well that I couldn’t cancel the order, but they are going to let me return it,” Nunes said.

Instead of a punishment, Lila’s mother is using this as a teachable moment.

“I did tell her that maybe if she acts right, she behaves and she does some chores around the house, that we can get her a bike that’s more geared towards her age range, a little slower, maybe,” Nunes said.

