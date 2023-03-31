18-wheeler explosion at Flying J

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire Rescue Service (BFRS) crews are working at 18-wheeler fire at the Flying J on Daniel Payne Drive in Birmingham.

BFRS says an explosion happened on the rear of the rig. The truck was carrying lithium battery in 55-gallon drums.

The driver was not in the vehicle when it exploded and he is safe.

The hazard has been contained at this time, according to BFRS.

