18-wheeler explosion at Flying J

By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire Rescue Service (BFRS) crews are working at 18-wheeler fire at the Flying J on Daniel Payne Drive in Birmingham.


BFRS says an explosion happened on the rear of the rig. The truck was carrying lithium battery in 55-gallon drums.

The driver was not in the vehicle when it exploded and he is safe.

The hazard has been contained at this time, according to BFRS.

