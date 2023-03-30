LawCall
Weather Service holding storm spotter class in Tuscaloosa

National Weather Service to host storm spotter class
By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 7:05 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Everyone has the chance to learn from the experts about what is happening around them when there’s severe weather as the National Weather Service is hosting a storm spotter class Thursday night.

The class, happening at from 6 until 8:30 p.m. on March 30, is in conjunction with the Tuscaloosa County EMA.

EMA Director Nick Lolley says people’s general curiosity about bad weather is heightened whenever we have severe weather like flooding or tornadoes.

Meteorolgists with the National Weather Service will be available for what will be a basic class for Skywarn Storm Spotter training.

Attendees will have the chance to learn more about severe weather safety and storm spotting.

“Basically for just knowledge and experience just to know and for their own safety, when to take shelter,” Lolley said.”

The class will take place at the Tuscaloosa County Courthouse Annex at 2513 7th Street.

The class is free to attend.

